New land-use plan for Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Planning and Development Department held a public meeting about its land-use plan for the Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74 interchange.

Heidi Galanti, with the City of High Point, explained that when the interchange expanded, this triggered the need for a new land-use plan.

“So when someone comes in with a proposal to develop something, they look and say does it match what the policy document recommends,” Galanti said.

The land use plan covers about 150 acres and has four goals:

Protect High Point’s water source, Oak Hollow Lake

Maintain the safe and efficient transportation function of the Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74 area

Protect nearby homes from incompatible development

Protect one of the core city’s entry points

In order for the plan to work, city officials need input from the community.

“So we put our minds together and come up with what we see as the highest and best recommendations we can bring forward. Then we want to bring in the community, the property owners to say this is what we feel and why we feel this way,” Galanti said.

You can review the land-use plan here.

The land-use plan has to go through several steps before it becomes official. The final step is city council approval which is scheduled for February 2021.