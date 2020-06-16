New Guilford County initiative trying to help laid off, furloughed workers have an easier time getting jobs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More than one million people have filed for unemployment in North Carolina over the past three months.

In just Guilford County, 34,000 are without work. 24,000 of those people lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new Guilford County initiative is trying to help those laid off and furloughed have an easier time getting jobs.

Retail may not look the same for a very long time, if ever. The hospitality industry is also evolving, forcing people to find other career paths to provide for their families.

In just 24 hours of announcing job-relevant online learning, more than 100 people have signed up to educate themselves for the future.

With the click of a mouse, a new future can begin.

“I think it’s important for our community to grow and learn skills whether it’s information technology or advanced manufacturing,” said Anthony Rogers, the strategic initiatives coordinator for the city of Greensboro.

To make that happen, GuilfordWorks has teamed up with Coursera, which is an online educational platform.

People can sign up to get an education and a professional certification.

“The courses offer a myriad of introductory technical skills such as AutoCAD and introduction to manufacturing as well as support technicians,” Rogers said.

The price usually keeps people far away from the courses and certifications.

“They can start at $200 or $300 depending on the course,” said Rogers. “And then you would have to pay for the certification itself, which can be $500 as a standalone for that certification.”

With the GuilfordWorks on Coursera, it’s free.

The education can be priceless for a new career, giving the unemployed a second chance at a second career.

“Technology is one of those hidden gems we have. We know it will be on demand as well as all of the associations with positions that come with it,” Rogers said.

The access to free certification and courses is only available to 10,000 participants.

To sign up, head to the website.

People have until December 31, 2020 to complete any class or certification.