New Greensboro Science Center expansion taking shape

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next time you go to the Greensboro Science Center, you can see 15 years of fundraising and planning rise from the ground. Crews are building Revolution Ridge, the latest addition to the zoo on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

Glenn Dobrogosz is the chief operating officer at the science center. With a hardhat in his hand, he stands behind a fence that separates the public from construction workers. Dobrogosz explains the meaning behind Revolution Ridge.

“So the whole idea of Revolution Ridge, that’s where humans fought for freedom. We are telling a different story, but it’s similar because the endangered species living behind me want the same thing,” Dobrogosz said.

Revolution Ridge will focus on endangered animals. Cassowaries, kookaburras, pygmy hippos, small cats like sand cats and fishing cats, are some of the animals that will be a part of the exhibit.

Revolution Ridge will also have a red panda exhibit and breeding center. The new expansion reflects the Greensboro Science Center’s mission of conservation and education.

“The idea is to get people closer to wildlife, to learn about their life and natural history, ” Dobrogosz said. “Interested people are more likely to conserve them in the world and that’s the key, create those connections.”

The new addition should also generate larger crowds and bring Greensboro a needed economic boost in hopefully a post-COVID world.

“This will be a catalyst to bring people back into Greensboro,” Dobrogosz said. “If we get 700,000 people next year, that’s more people spending money in our stores, restaurants and streets going to shows and whatever.”

According to a recent study, the Greensboro Science Center has an economic impact of $77 million.

Current visitors at the science center said they are looking forward to the new exhibit and learning about how to protect our environment.

Revolution Ridge is a $14.5 million project between the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Science Center. The addition is scheduled to open May 2021.