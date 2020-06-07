New ‘Greensboro Rising’ group taking action to make changes in the community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Accountability, change and nonviolent policing. A new group called Greensboro Rising is taking action.

It’s a move that members of the community say has been decades in the making.

“How we can all unite our different skill sets and talents to work to make greater change in this community,” said Kahran Myers, who is an attorney and an organizer of the group.

Myers said about a dozen activists in the community who all want to see an end to police brutality are collaborating efforts.

“It’s very hard to throw a stone and not hit a community that’s been impacted by this sort of violence,” Myers said.

The group plans to present their demands at the next Greensboro city council meeting.

“We’d like to begin a conversation on how we can see these implemented,” Myers stated.

She feels a dynamic shift coming. People are broken and tired.

“There’s a real vigor and energy around this being the moment and this being the time,” Myers said.

They will continue to raise their voices and hold city leaders accountable until new policies are in place.

“Because at the end of the day when police officers take off their badges and the mayor leaves her office, we all live here and we all deserve to be safe,” Myers said.

Some of the demands include apologizing to Marcus Smith’s family, ending the 8 p.m. curfew and creating a police community review board.

Greensboro Rising plans to be at Sunday afternoon’s protest at Lebauer Park. It starts at 2 p.m. and a big turnout is expected.