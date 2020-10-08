New Gibsonville shops rely on small-town ties to survive

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Capacity restrictions and a cautious public are some of the hurdles small businesses are now facing amid the pandemic. In Gibsonville though, new businesses are finding success.

This is a special month for Beetle and Bees. The Main Street Gibsonville coffee and gift shop, which is filled with locally created art and crafts, is celebrating three months in business. In that time, owner Terry Miller has built a dedicated following.

“It’s all about finding that connection,” Miller said. “Be true to who you are, true to your product and being a part of the community.”

A community that is proud of and ready to support their businesses. Dottie Carruthers and her daughter talked about what they like most about Beetle and Bees.

“Support small business plus the owner is very informative,” Carruthers said. ‘I come in with a thousand questions and he is very nice to answer everything.”

With its small size, joining the Gibsonville community was easy. Miller said customers like Carruthers are the reason why he is still in business.

“I wouldn’t have my door open right now if it wasn’t for the community support,” Miller said.

When Miller moved his shop from Winston-Salem to Gibsonville, he wanted the new name, Beetle and Bees, to reflect someone that meant so much to him.

“My grandmother, we use to call her Granny B. She loved little doodads and she was an art collector,” Miller said.

An even newer business, the Daisy May Cafe, also has a family connection. Owner Chelsea Sutton explained her coffee shop’s unique name.

“Daisy May is my great-grandmother, a very strong-willed woman who liked strong coffee and strong wine. That’s why we serve local beer and wine as well,” Sutton said.

Sutton is three weeks into her dream of owning a shop on Main Street. She thanks the community for sticking by the cafe.

“This isn’t how we thought our grand opening would be with everyone social distancing. But if you wait for the perfect moment, it will never come,” Sutton said.

Sip and Shop, a beer and wine store, is another new business near the Gibsonville town square. Later this fall, Toasty Kettlyst Beer Company will open next to Sip and Shop.