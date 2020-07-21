New Getaway destination coming to Piedmont

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, to let go of life’s anxieties, the best place to go is amongst the trees. That’s precisely what Getaway Asheboro is looking to bring to our region.

“Less is really more when it comes to Getaway,” said Kristen Pechout, Getaway Asheboro general manager. “We provide lockboxes so you can set your phone in that box and never look at it again.”

Getaway was created about five years ago with just a few cabins. Today, it’s grown to 12 outposts, with the latest being positioned between Charlotte and Raleigh.

“So it just made sense to be Asheboro, right in the middle,” Pechout said.

There are 26 two-person cabins and six four-person cabins on the site. Outfitted so you can cook, listen and read, what you won’t find there is Wi-Fi.

“We have Bluetooth speakers, so you can still play some music and just kind of hang out, but I mean, enjoy the stars, enjoy the trees and that’s really it,” Pechout said.

With the cabins being 50 to 150 feet apart, you don’t have to interact with anyone else if you don’t want to. A week before your trip, you will be sent instructions with an address and the name of your cabin.

“Then the morning of your getaway you’ll actually get a 4-digit code, so that once you arrive you’re able to just check yourself in without any contact with other people,” Pechout said.

If you do need something, there’s a community team available 24/7. Due to the pandemic, all staff members are now wearing PPE and increasing cleaning.

“You can feel really safe and good about taking a trip like this,” Pechout adsaidded.

Oh, and feel free to bring the dog.

Getaway Asheboro will open in a few weeks, but you can already book your trip and learn more here.