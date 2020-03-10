New fund established to honor Evelyn Boswell, donations to help child abuse victims

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new fund has been established to help abused and neglected children in memory of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County will be used to meet the specific emergency needs of abused and neglected children who come to the center in Blountville for help.

“The proceeds will be used for direct assistance to the child victim of abuse,” said Gena Frye, CAC Sullivan County executive director.

The CAC of Sullivan County is a non-profit organization that works with law enforcement as child abuse cases are investigated and as police work with the courts to prosecute abusers.

The CAC also works to prevent child abuse through public education. Last year alone, they helped more than 500 children in Sullivan County.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will host a donation drive for the Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund.

People will be able to drop off cash, a check or a credit card donation from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the Children’s Advocacy Center, 150 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, Tennessee.

You’ll also be able to donate online through a secure link on our sister station’s website, WJHL.com.

Donations will be used to pay for emergency needs like food, clothing, medications, and other essentials. Learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County.