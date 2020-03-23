New FOX8 series highlighting local heroes during coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Monday, we are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes you encounter on this journey.

This week's segment honors two women with Wake Forest Baptist Health's Environmental Services Team who help keep the facilities clean and disinfected.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.