New details emerge in Greensboro standoff: Woman was shot by police, taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details have emerged in a Greensboro standoff on Friday.

Police got a call around 10:05 a.m. telling them about a domestic dispute in the 3800 block of Gilmore Drive.

When officers arrived, they encountered two people.

One person, identified as 62-year-old Tamela Perdue Scott, barricaded herself inside the home, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Scott then came out and confronted officers with a gun, police said. One officer fired their weapon, hitting Scott at least once before she went back inside the home.

After trying to negotiate with Scott, officers went inside the home and took her into custody.

Scott had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Charges are forthcoming, police said.