New details emerge in fatal Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details have emerged in a fatal shooting that happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday outside Summit Square Apartments in northeast Winston-Salem.

Police tell FOX8 when officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot and a car that had crashed into a cement wall.

Robert Robinson was half asleep in his bed when he heard a sound that made him throw his hands up in prayer.

“Boom, boom, bam. That’s when he hit the wall,” Robinson said.

Robinson tells FOX8 he ducked under the covers and prayed a stray bullet would not come through the wall of his 12th Street apartment. The sound of a car crashing into a retaining wall made him run outside.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life and I’m 68 years old,” Robinson said.

Robinson was not the only one. Neighbors up and down the block stepped out of their homes and watched as police arrived on scene, covered the victim with a tarp and marked multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Neighbors didn’t want to be on camera but told FOX8 they were terrified by what they heard.

“Our detectives responded and we are conducting a homicide investigation. We’ll be out here for quite a while and at this point I don’t have a lot of information,” said Lt. E.R. Montgomery, with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Robinson hopes someone speaks up about the shooting and prays it doesn’t happen again.

“What is this world coming to? Why can’t we get along? We don’t need all of this,” Robinson said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call police or Winston-Salem Crimestoppers.