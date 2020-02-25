New details emerge in fatal deputy-involved shooting in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- A man was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Guilford County Sunday, deputies say.

A deputy went to a home around 5:08 p.m. on Penny Road in Jamestown, knocked on the door and identified himself as a deputy with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told by dispatchers than a man had threatened utility workers in the area with a gun as they went door to door on Penny Road.

Assistant Town Manager Matthew Johnson said Monday that the crews were fixing a water main break in the area.

The man came to the door and threatened the deputy with a handgun and two shots were then fired, deputies say.

The deputy was not injured.

The man was shot and pronounced dead at the home.

“It really is a tragedy for everybody involved, certainly we are concerned for our employees, concerned for the citizens of the town, so we’re trying to approach this very cautiously," Johnson said.

He said that town officials are also reviewing policies for utility workers to make sure they are safe.

“We’ll take a look at those policies and make sure that we’re not approaching anyone’s home separately if at all possible.”

Deputies have not identified the man killed.

The SBI is handling the investigation.