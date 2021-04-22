New details emerge in disappearance and killing of Guilford County woman after suspect appears in court

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a missing Guilford County woman was found dead last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Chauncey Jacques Silkett, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Silkett appeared in court on Thursday and requested a public defender.

His next court date is set for July 27. He is currently being held without bond.

On March 1, Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since Feb. 22 and was last seen in Greensboro.

In court, it was revealed that authorities have surveillance video relevant to the case from the Oakwood Mobile Home Park.

On March 18, Shore’s body was found in Browns Summit off N.C. 150.

Her car was parked at the Walmart at the Pyramid Village location. Two windows were down and blood was found inside the vehicle.

Authorities said Silkett tried to sell Shore’s cellphone at an ATM.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.