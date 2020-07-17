New details emerge after Winston-Salem teen found dead in SUV; witnesses say teen was playing Russian roulette

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details have emerged after a Winston-Salem teen was found dead in an SUV.

On Monday, Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, of Winston-Salem, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in an SUV on Gray Avenue, according to police.

At 1:25 a.m., police responded to a report that a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had been abandoned in a vehicle somewhere in the vicinity of 23rd Street.

At 2:05 a.m., officers located a 2007 Kia Sorento abandoned in a somewhat secluded section of Gray Avenue.

Keivaunaugh Cearon Sanders, 19, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Tuesday after police determined he was in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

Sanders was charged with concealment of death and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Wednesday, police also arrested James Michael King Jr., 18, of Winston-Salem, on an outstanding warrant for arrest for interference with an electronic monitoring device.

Detectives were able to confirm that King was inside the vehicle at the time the fatal injury was suffered by Rice, police said.

King was charged with interference with an electronic monitoring device, as well as breaking and entering and larceny charges related to incidents at local car dealerships.

Some of King’s charges are related to the theft of the Kia Sorento in which Rice was found dead.

Police said in addition to Sanders and King, two juveniles were also in the SUV at the time the shooting happened.

While interviewing the people who were in the SUV with Rice at the time the shooting happened, investigators were told the injury suffered by Rice was self-inflicted after a member of the group suggested playing Russian roulette.

“Detectives are aware that this highly dangerous game is supposed to involve the use of a revolver and that the use of a loaded semi-automatic handgun would always result in injury or death to the game’s participant. Authorities are examining the firearm recovered in this investigation, in an effort to confirm information that it was the weapon utilized in this incident,” Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

“Authorities will also work closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if the fatal injury is consistent or inconsistent with being self-inflicted.”

As of now, the incident is still being classified as a death investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.