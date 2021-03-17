New details emerge after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released new information after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

At about 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the 3700 block of South Elm-Eugene Street.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

All northbound lanes of South Elm Eugene Street between Vivian Lane and Webster Road were closed while officers investigated. The lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.