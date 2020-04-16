New details emerge after men accused of tying up, hurting teenage girl in Ruffin

Shiheem Dashan Williamson and Maurice Alexande Williamson

RUFFIN, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office released new details after two men were arrested and accused of tying up a teenage girl during a home invasion.

At about 12;30 p.m. , deputies responded to a home invasion in Ruffin.

At the scene, investigators learned a teenage girl was home alone when two men wearing gloves and masks forced their way into the home.

The men reportedly hit the girl with a mason jar.

The suspects then allegedly tied her hands with the cord of a flat iron, her feet with a cellphone charger cord and used a third cord to hogtie her.

They wanted her to unlock her cellphone and used a butcher knife to cut her fingers to get her to unlock the phone, the mother said.

During the home invasion, the suspects took video games, consoles, jewelry boxes, old cellphones, alcohol, cigarettes, TVs and firearms from the home before leaving in a vehicle.

Once the robbers left, the girl was able to untie herself and call 911.

She is expected to recover from her injuries.

While investigating, detectives learned the identities of two suspects.

Detectives went undercover and began surveillance of the two Wednesday morning.

Shiheem Dashan Williamson, 24, of Ruffin left his home to pick up Maurice Alexande Williamson, 49, of Reidsville. Deputies say the vehicle matched the description of the car connected to the home invasion in Ruffin.

As the car crossed into Guilford County, Rockingham County deputies notified deputies in Guilford County.

When the vehicle stopped on the 7600 block of Caber Road in Browns Summit, deputies saw the two suspects reportedly try to break into the home.

When investigators identified themselves and tried to stop the break-in, one of the suspects allegedly tried to hide in the home. The other suspect ran into the woods.

Maurice Williamson was found hiding in the attic, and Shiheem Williamson was found after a manhunt.

They were both charged in connection with the Caber Road break-in by the Guildford County Sheriff’s Office.

They were then taken to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Magistrate where they were both charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Shiheem Williamson received a $500,000 secured bond. Maurice Williamson received a $250,000 secured bond.

Investigators searched both suspects’ homes and reportedly found stolen items from several break-ins, including the Ruffin home invasion.