THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An accidental shooting may have led to the death of a man in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies launched a death investigation at 815 N.C. 109 south in Thomasville

At the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been driver. He had died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting is now under investigation as an accident.

It is unclear if the man was handling the gun when it fired.