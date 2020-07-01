New details emerge after man killed in crash involving FedEx truck on US 52 in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Highway Patrol has shed new light after a man was killed in a crash on U.S. 52 in Davidson County.

At about 5:27 a.m., troopers and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man walking on U.S. 52 south, near mile marker 95, near Midway.

Troopers say 21-year-old Wilmar Martinez-Terra, of Asheboro, had been driving with a female passenger when he ran off the road to the right, down an embankment, and crashed into trees, where the vehicle could not be seen from the highway.

The man then got out of the vehicle. No word on what the man was trying to do before he was struck by the FedEx truck near the site of the initial crash.

Troopers say Martinez-Terra died at the scene.

Martinez-Terra’s passenger was found asleep in the vehicle. She had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the speed limit is 65 mph, and there is no indication that the driver was speeding. There were no contributing factors on the part of the driver.

No charges have been filed, and troopers say it is unclear why Martinez-Terra had been walking on the highway.