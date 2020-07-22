New details emerge after man accused of assault, sexual battery in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — New details and charges have emerged after a man was taken into custody in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On July 8, deputies were called to a home on Foxfire Road regarding an assault.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said the victim had been assaulted and was injured inside the home.

Deputies said Wednesday that the attacker had also taken several phones from the home so no one could call 911.

He is also accused of making sexual advances toward a woman after the assault.

After evaluation by Randolph EMS, the victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for his injuries.

White had left the area, but was later caught during a traffic stop that evening on Andrew Hunter Road.

Robert Garrett White, 26, of Liberty, was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. White was given a $10,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office obtained new warrants on Friday for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor sexual battery.

White was again arrested and given a $25,000 secured bond.