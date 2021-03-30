New details emerge after child shot on New Hope Lane in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 4-year-old was shot on New Hope Lane in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:27 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of New Hope lane.

At the scene, officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by several gunshots.

Police determined that a juvenile victim was taken to a hospital by an adult.

Officers went to a local hospital and found out that the victim had been hit with a projectile in the upper arm. The victim is expected to survive.

Police believe that people had driven by in a dark vehicle and fired three shots into a crowd of people.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.