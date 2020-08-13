New details emerge after 9-year-old child shot, seriously injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have released new details after a 9-year-old child was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.

At about 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, a child was with an adult on the 200 block of Forest Hills Avenue when an argument erupted between two adults.

The adult and the 9-year-old were in a vehicle trying to leave the area when they heard several gunshots.

When the adult realized the child was hurt, they got the attention of a police officer who was investigating an unrelated matter on the 2000 block of Northcliffe Drive.

Winston-Salem police said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were able to find the crime scene on the 200 block of Forest Hills Avenue.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.