New details emerge after 6-year-old faces seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have released new details about a three-vehicle crash that left a 6-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:41 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard.

Police say three vehicles were heading east on the road when a 2013 Dodge driven by a 19-year-old from Belews Creek failed to slow down and crashed into the back of 2014 Chevrolet.

A 26-year-old from Winston-Salem was driving the Chevrolet, and an unrestrained 6-year-old was in the vehicle.

The Chevrolet was knocked forward and hit a 2017 Nissan driven by a 29-year-old from Winston-Salem.

All drivers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The 6-year-old was the only one to suffer life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released about the child’s injuries.

All lanes of Bethabara Park Boulevard between University Parkway and Merehunt Drive are closed.