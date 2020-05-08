New details emerge after 4-year-old child shot in Winston-Salem, in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have revealed new details about a shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:40 p.m., authorities with the WSPD responded to 233 Countryside Court on a reported shooting involving a four-year-old male child.

When they arrived, police say they found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Personnel with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services took the child to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

Medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center performed emergency surgerym and the child is now stable but critical.

The investigation is ongoing.