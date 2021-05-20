New details emerge after 14-year-old, 5-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in Yadkin County; tractor-trailer driver killed in second crash

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two children have been identified after they were killed in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday, according to State Highway Patrol. A second crash left another dead a short time later.

At about 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to Interstate 77 North near U.S. 21.

Troopers say a Boonville woman was driving on the interstate when she lost control and hit a tractor-trailer.

She and her 9-year-old daughter were hurt.

Troopers say 14-year-old Riley Atkins and 5-year-old Sophie Atkins were killed.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were closed for multiple hours.

Shortly after the highway reopened, at about 6:40 p.m., another tractor-trailer crashed when the driver went off the road to the right.

The tractor-trailer driver died in the crash. Troopers have not released the driver’s name.