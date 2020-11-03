New details emerge about I-40/85 crash in Guilford County that injured children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four crashes in four minutes.

FOX8 is learning new information about what happened in the moments before three children were ejected from an SUV on I-40/I-85 South in Guilford County Friday.

Ryan and Megan McElfresh were driving from Durham to Winston-Salem with their 15-month-old son to visit family when something caught Ryan’s eye.

“I saw them in my side mirror. I didn’t really see them coming up on us until the last second,” Ryan said.

“We felt the bump, heard the bump, and then the car swerved back and kept on going,” Megan said.

Troopers tell FOX8 that bump came from 32-year-old Lindsay Faust, who then sped away.

“They didn’t slow down when they took off. They were still going,” Megan said.

Faust then hit two other drivers on I-40 in Alamance County before colliding with an SUV on the Guilford County line at mile marker 138.

“I mean this guy was driving, he must’ve been going at least 90 mph. He passed me like a bat out of hell. I mean, was ridiculous,” said a witness who called 911.

“Came by me about 120 mph,” said another 911 caller.

There were five children from ages 2 to 3 inside the SUV. Three of them were thrown from the SUV.

A trooper tells us the adults in the vehicle were holding the kids on their lap instead of having them buckled in.

Ryan and Megan McElfresh can’t believe the driver didn’t stop and put other lives in jeopardy.

“I was pretty angry. I’m pretty sure some cuss words came out of my mouth,” Megan said.

Fortunately, Megan, Ryan and their son are all OK.

Faust was charged with reckless driving.

Troopers are still investigating why.

As for the children thrown from the vehicle, they are in the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and not having the children restrained.