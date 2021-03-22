New COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open in Guilford County on Tuesday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New COVID-19 vaccine appointments are set to become available in Guilford County on Tuesday, according to a Guilford County Division of Public Health news release.

Vaccination appointments will open on Tuesday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m. until filled.

Registration is available to community members in Groups 1-4.

Members of Group 4 who are currently eligible for a vaccination appointment include:

• Anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

• People living in close group settings (those who are incarcerated or experiencing homelessness/

living in a homeless shelter).

Group 4 essential workers will become eligible for vaccination tentatively beginning April 7.

Guilford County COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available:

• Online at www.healthyguilford.com

• By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8:00 am-5:00 pm, until filled.

Guilford County vaccination appointments are available at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230),

High Point, NC 27262

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

Only people who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the vaccine sites.

Walk-ins are not being accepted.