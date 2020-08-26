New COVID-19 cases reported at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — New COVID-19 cases have been reported at High Point University, according to HPU’s Health and Safety Task Force.

The university’s website lists seven active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, the website listed three cases.

High Point University did not specify if the cases are among students or staff.

In North Carolina, about 1,004 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,471 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,136 are in use. 4,869 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,121,001 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 158,985, and 2,606 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on August 18, which is the highest single day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and August 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 136,630 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 40% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.