New calculators determines how long coronavirus lasts on surfaces, in air depending on weather

There is a new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air. The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology has developed an online calculator that allows you to enter weather conditions in your area to determine the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Acting Undersecretary William Bryan sat down with Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen to discuss the new technology and how it was developed. Bryan also talked about the DHS Science and Technology PANTHR initiative and their efforts to research the virus.

Bryan says the heat and humidity of southeast Louisiana are favorable ingredients for the rapid decay of the virus in the air and on surfaces outdoors.

You can access the online surface calculator here https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/sars-calculator

The airborne decay calculator can be found here https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/sars-airborne-calculator

For more information on the PANTHR initiative including answers to many common coronavirus questions you can visit the DHS at https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/panthr

Below is the full unedited interview with Hank and William Bryan.