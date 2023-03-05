CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Air National Guard has completed construction on a new airplane hangar to house one of their C-17 cargo planes.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday also happened on the unit’s 75th anniversary the 145th has flown eight different types of aircraft in the last 75 years.

The unit currently flies the C-17 Globemaster every day.

Colonel Karen Shook said the new hangar will offer many benefits.

“The new hangar gives the 145th Maintenance Group the capability to do aircraft fuel tank system maintenance right here in Charlotte, as well as corrosion control. In the past, we had to fly to alternate locations, so it’s a real cost saving to the North Carolina Air National Guard.”