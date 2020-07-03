New bowling alley, bar coming to Greensboro with help from $80,000 city grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is bowling a strike Thursday night.

City council approved a grant that will help renovate a vacant building downtown into a restaurant, bar and bowling alley.

The new project is at the corner of South Elm and Lewis streets.

Double G Properties is investing over $3.6 million into the property that will house Bourbon Bowl.

Thursday night, city council awarded a $80,000 grant to the development.

Those funds will go specifically towards patio enhancements, which include lights, trees and water fountains.

The majority of council members said they were in favor of helping a unique business model that could draw more people downtown, and improve an area that’s been an eye sore.

“As much as we all say we support small businesses and business coming downtown, business in the east, no matter where the business is, and we want to support all this and then we are going to say no? It’s not only going to enhance for their own gain because they have customers, it’s also going to be aesthetically pleasing to those who drive by. That corner has needed some work for a long time,” said councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter.

The developer says there is still another two to three months of construction until renovations are complete. An opening date for Burbon Bowl has not been set, due to the pandemic.