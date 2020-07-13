New affordable complex opens in Greensboro, more needed to address growing demand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s newest affordable housing complex will begin welcoming more than 70 tenants over the next few months.

Muirs Landing is opening its first phase of the complex with units ranging from $250-$750.

“There’s just not that many units that are that affordable. So while the whole spectrum of rents are very affordable, we’re very proud that we’re addressing that lower range where the need is actually the greatest, but it’s also the most expensive to produce,” said David Levy, the executive director of Affordable Housing Management of Greensboro.

He said more than 600 people have already submitted pre-applications to rent a unit.

Levy explained that more than 25,000 people in Greensboro are cost-burdened when it comes to housing. That means families pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

He said that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The virus situation has made the need for this even greater,” Levy said. “We all know with COVID-19, a lot of people have lost their jobs or been placed on furlough.”

Other complexes opening this year, including Foxworth II and Printworks Lofts, will help address the growing need.

Levy also said his team is working to fund two additional complexes that would provide 84 and 60 additional units.

“It’s a very painstaking process. I wish there was more money and more opportunities to get this type of funding,” he said, explaining that agencies typically only have one chance to apply for grants yearly.

The first phase of Muirs Landing will add 25 units. The second will open next month, and the third is expected to be complete by September 15.

Levy said prospective tenants have to meet certain criteria and can email Muirslanding@ahmi.org for more information.