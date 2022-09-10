HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire.

After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday.

Thanks to the help of Guilford County State Representatives John Faircloth and Jon Hardister as well as a $10,000 grant, Stabb Design in High Point was able to design a memorial and plaque to honor the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives 21 years ago in New York City.

“It’s about never forgetting and this is in the heart of High Point, and I feel its bringing a new light, bringing an element of craft and artisanship to it,” said Justin Stabb, owner of Stabb Design.

The interactive memorial has a unique piece of steel from one of the towers that were hit by a plane on September 11th.

Patrick Davis, Executive Director of the Heroes Center of High Point said he had a piece of the tower and wanted something that everyone in High Point for years to come could see, feel touch and remember the day the world changed as a whole.

“We wanted something that our generation and then generations to come cannot just see but they can walk up to it and touch a piece of history,” said Davis.

On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed in the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. The memorial with bronze hands standing still in time show how precious life and time are. The hands of the clock are set exactly at 8:46 a.m. and touch the piece of steel.

The memorial is centered around the raw uncoated steel of the building that brings the strength of what happened 21 years ago, it is surrounded by a 1 ¼ piece of steel plate with a blackened natural patina, bronze hour mark and clock hands connected to the steel of the tower that once was.

Stabb said the 150 lb memorial will sit on a white pedestal next to steel blackened patina plaque admiring a tribute in time.

“It’s an artifact that was taken from a tragic incident and for us to just hold that in the natural light and the natural beauty of it is and to think about the history how we can move forward and how we can remember the lives lost,” said Stabb.

A terrifying day in history turned into a beautiful piece with a beautiful meaning honoring a time the world stood still on Sept. 11, 2001.