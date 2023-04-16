(NEXSTAR) – As many rushed to tune into a live event on Netflix Sunday night, they faced an unfortunate message: “We’re having trouble playting this title right now.”

As viewers rushed to tune into a live event for the streaming service’s hit series, “Love Is Blind,” at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, reports of problems with streaming service began filing in on Downdetector, a site that relies on user reports and social media posts,

Thousands reported issues with “video streaming,” though only the live event appeared to be impacted.

Twitter users also began commenting on the apparent issues.

“Don’t tell me Netflix crashed…..” one user wrote.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Netflix posted to Twitter that the show would be delayed, writing “Love is … late” and that the “Love Is Blind: Live Reunion” would begin at 7:15 p.m. CT.