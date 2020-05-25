Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

Nesting loggerhead turtle found dead in North Carolina, investigation underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
View of Ramp 49 entrance from the beach. (National Parks Service)

View of Ramp 49 entrance from the beach. (National Parks Service)

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says it is investigating after a nesting loggerhead sea turtle was found dead on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach, with signs that the creature was run over by a vehicle.

The female turtle came onto the beach early Monday morning and had begun to lay eggs in a nest in the sand, according to a news release from the federal park.

That’s when it is believed a motor vehicle struck the turtle. Intact eggs thought to be viable were discovered nearby, the park said.

Loggerheads are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter