Neighbors want solutions to trash floating in Randleman Lake

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of Randolph County homeowners gathered on the Canter Road bridge to look at a scene they call unnecessary.

“It’s a huge eyesore for everybody that has to look at it every day on this road,” Deanna Hoffman said.

“If I was on the water coming out of this lake, I would buy bottled water,” said another homeowner, Darrell Jester.

Muddy Creek flows under Canter Road and continues on to Randleman Lake, a water source for several Piedmont cities and communities. Canter Road acts like a strainer. The water flows while the balls, bottles, coolers and other sorts of trash piles up along the bridge and shore.

For years, neighbors have expressed their concerns to elected officials and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority about the trash. The authority is responsible for Randleman Lake. Homeowners like Hoffman feel no one has done enough to stop the debris from getting into Muddy Creek.

“Well, they haven’t done anything. They been complained to, but there’s been no action,” Hoffman said.

According to the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority, due to COVID, no one cleaned up the lake last year. Normally when trash is removed from Randleman Lake, the authority spends $30,000.

So much trash was removed from the lake that it filled 200 trash bags. The Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority is planning a clean-up for April or May.

Randolph County Commission Chairman Darrell Frye stopped by Canter Road to talk to concerned neighbors and agreed the trash needs to be removed.

“They are good fellas, and I understand and it’s not acceptable,” Frye said.

Frye will recommend that the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority perform frequent trash removal.

“A lot of it builds up. It has a history of doing that, and we are going to have to be more consistent keeping it clean,” Frye said.

A plan is what Carolyn Hunt wants.

“We need a plan to keep cleaning it up until we can address the source of the trash and maybe do both to keep it under control,” Hunt said.

While clean-up along Muddy Creek is needed, the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority and Canter Road neighbors all agree the best way to control the trash is to encourage people to stop littering.

“They don’t think about it,” Jester said. “They don’t think about where it’s going or what they are doing.”