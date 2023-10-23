(KTLA) – A group of neighbors in Lancaster, California, took matters into their own hands after they caught a man breaking into homes Saturday evening, according to witnesses.

The chaotic and dangerous scene unfolded at about 7:30 p.m. One victim, who only wanted to be identified as “Karen,” told a news photographer that she was startled to find the burglar standing inside her home.

“I just opened my bedroom door, and he was standing there,” she said. “We pushed him out of the house … he got onto his bike and started riding down the street.”

Moments later, the man was seen looking inside cars, acting suspiciously and carrying a backpack, according to a witness.

When he tried again to ride away on his bike, the witness said, he fell over and was quickly pounced on by neighbors who ripped away his backpack and subdued him until authorities arrived.

“They opened up his backpack … and [he had] wallets, watches, sets of house keys, jewelry … and one of the wallets belonged to one of the victims,” the witness said.

Authorities eventually arrived and the suspect was taken away in an ambulance. It was unclear how he was injured or the extent of his injuries.

Witnesses believe the suspect is homeless and may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the matter Sunday.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the suspect is facing or if any neighbors could be cited.