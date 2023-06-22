YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One by one, York County neighbors spoke to the council about an ongoing topic across the nation: LGBTQ+ books in public libraries.

Some neighbors claim the sexually explicit nature of the books is inappropriate for young children. People are split on Councilman Tom Audette’s motion to move LGBTQ+ books from the general area of the library to another part of the library away from children.

“It’s just a common sense and decency issue to simply relocate these books into an adult area where they’re still available for check-out for those parents that want to expose their children to this kind of material,” said Denise Bach.

“I wish I had these books in the library to show some representation when I was a kid. It would have saved me a lot of heartache. Reading a book doesn’t create queerness,” said Nicole Ellis.

Other neighbors, like Heather Jones, are fighting that battle as well as Audette’s other motion to reduce the county’s library board from 10 members to seven members.

Council concerns drive book placement

Those seven members would be appointed by the County Council, which right now is majority Republican with one Democrat, William “Bump” Roddey.

“Especially in this day and age, any reduction in representation, I think, is a move to control and a move to politicize something that currently is a fairly nonpartisan board,” said Heather Jones. She has been outspoken about how both the moving of the books and reducing the board don’t meet the demands of the entire community.

“The groups that are being associated with this on his [Audette’s] side that are supporting him and asking for this push are not the community members; they are national groups with national agendas that are aimed at minimizing parts of our community, racing parts of our community, and defunding libraries and shutting these things down,” Jones said.

Despite two councilmen speaking up about concerns about being misled on the reason for the move to reduce the board.

“I don’t want to be a part of the scheme to limit voices when obviously the library board has control over what books are in the library, where they’re placed, if we’re not going to get involved with that, we should not be trying to pander to the crowd,” said Councilman William “Bump” Roddey.

“I haven’t heard any reason why it would make sense to reduce the board from 10 to 7. Therefore, I’ll be supporting the 10…I’m not being persuaded to vote that way,” said Councilman Watts Huckabee.

The council voted 5-2 on the second reading of the ordinance.

“If it goes the way they want it to, we could see a very large reduction in services right at a time when our community needs these more than ever as growth happens,” Jones said.