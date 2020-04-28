Neighbors rescue victim from fire at Burlington mobile home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Neighbors rescued a victim from a burning mobile after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in Misty Springs Mobile Home Park at 928 Sharpe Road.

The first units arrived on scene in less than four minutes and could see smoke coming from the mobile home.

Witnesses initially told crews everyone was out but, when they arrived, some witnesses give conflicting reportings.

After a search, firefighters learned that neighbors helped a potential victim escape from the burning home before they arrived.

Emergency crews found the victim in a neighbor’s home and evaluated them fro breathing difficulty.

The Burlington Fire Department says the blaze was under control within 15 minutes but it left behind $20,000 worth of structural damage and $20,000 to the contents of the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

The Burlington Fire Department got help from Alamance County EMS, the Burlington Police Department, and Duke Energy.