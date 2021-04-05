Neighbors react after Asheboro shooting leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A shooting in a Randolph County neighborhood left one man dead, one woman in the hospital fighting for her life and a man charged with first-degree murder.

Randolph County deputies told FOX8 they responded to an assault call at 418 Plummer St. just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Those who live in the neighborhood said they’re shaken up by what happened this past weekend and that it ha always been a quiet street.

One woman said she didn’t hear the gunshots but heard sirens and saw the flashing lights outside her window. She never imagined a homicide had taken place just a few doors down.

In front of the house lay scattered toys and towels covering blood stains on the front porch.

Neighbors who were too scared to be on camera tell FOX8 they watched from their living room windows as first responders lined their street Saturday night, anxious to know what had happened.

It is a quiet neighborhood that one woman said has changed a lot in the 50 years she’s lived here, as families move away and houses are rented out.

Robert Spencer, 27, died at the scene and 24-year-old Jessie Pratt was charged with first-degree murder. A 21-year-old woman is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said this is still an active investigation. Pratt is being held without bond.