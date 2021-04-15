Neighbors describe seeing Burlington crash that killed 94-year-old man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and his wife is critically injured after the car he was driving crashed into an Alamance County home.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Piedmont Way in Burlington.

People who live in the neighborhood told FOX8 they saw a white sedan speeding down the street. One man was outside working on his yard when he saw the car move toward him. But instead of hitting him, it jumped the curb, barely missed a tree and hit the house next door.

Past the siding, through the wood and into the cement foundation — people who live at the other end of the street told FOX8 they heard the crash but they weren’t sure what the noise was.

To some it sounded like a door slam, until they heard the sirens and a helicopter landing.

Others sat in their yards and watched as the vehicle was pulled from their neighbor’s house. The 94-year-old driver was killed in the accident his 96-year-old wife was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt, but there is at least $40,000 worth of structural damage.

Burlington police say they aren’t sure what caused the driver to hit the house. It’s unclear if he was confused or having a medical emergency.