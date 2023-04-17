COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools picked a location for its new K-8 school. It’s in a rural area of the county in Colfax, but that location has neighbors concerned.

It is a typical two-lane rural road, and residents in that area are worried there is not a lot of space for all the traffic that a school brings with it.

Boylston Drive is a quiet country road, and Anne Blankenship wants to keep it that way.

“I couldn’t believe it. This is a very rural area that has been a cornfield for the 24 years I have been here,” Blakenship said.

“I just don’t see how we as people that live here going to get in and out. I won’t be able to go anywhere. I will be trapped in my house,” Blakenship said.

She isn’t alone. The news and the same concerns quickly spread throughout the neighborhood.

“That’s an absolutely horrible idea because the 90-degree turn up there is a death trap, and the traffic is going to be horrendous. Even without the amount of school traffic, there are wrecks up there almost weekly,” said Jennifer Ayers, who lives right off Boylston Road.

Ayers says she has already spoken with the North Carolina Department of Transportation about the issues and fears the additional traffic from parents dropping off and picking up hundreds of kids each day would make it so much worse.

“I know Guilford County needs another school because all of their schools are overcrowded, but you have to pick a place that can handle that much traffic, and it needs to be safe for the neighbors. It needs to be safe for the kids, the school buses,” Ayers said.

Guilford County Schools want to build the new school to help with overcrowding in that area of the county, according to the 2019 master plan.

They are hosting a neighborhood meeting Tuesday night to speak with residents about their concerns.

“I plan to be there, and I hope there is going to be a lot of people there. I know a lot of neighbors plan to be there. We are supposed to hear from a representative from the Guilford County Schools,” Blakenship said.

They also want answers about if the millions of dollars they approved for a STEM school are now going to be spent to build a traditional K-8 school instead.

“We are just very upset,” Blakenship said.

She is not just upset about the school building itself but the lack of communication from the school district.

FOX8 reached out to the school system and was told they would only confirm Tuesday’s meeting.

Only some neighbors were notified by a letter in the mail about the meeting, so Anne Blakenship put up signs on both ends of the road to let people know that it is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Shady Grove Wesleyan Church.