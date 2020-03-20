Neighborhood throws surprise ‘social distance celebration’ parade for girl’s 12th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- With mass gatherings put on hold, some community members in Minneapolis got creative, WCCO reports.

Turning 12 in the middle of a quarantine and on a rainy day was giving Emily Hendrickson the birthday blues until she heard a honk and cheer.

And then a whole caravan of Emily's friends and neighbors paraded past her house to throw her a social distance celebration.

"We just didn't want something amazing to not happen for her birthday," said Heidi Segedy, a neighbor.

"Emily is DHH or deaf and hard of hearing, and she just got cochlear implants a couple years ago," a neighbor said.

That means plenty of pom poms and signs. There was no mistaking this message.

"It was very unbelievable because this doesn't usually happen," Emily said.

It became even more unbelievable as the paraders circled the block again and again. On Thursday, in Emily's neighborhood, the new normal was a welcome site.

"I really liked it. I felt very loved," Emily said.

Alexa Hendrickson: "We have an amazing village. We couldn't ask for anything more, especially in times like this," Emily's mother, Alexa, said.