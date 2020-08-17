Neighborhood lights up blue to show support for law enforcement

An entire Nevada neighborhood lit up blue to show their support for law enforcement on Monday evening. (Source: Mesquite Police Department | Facebook)

MESQUITE, N.V. — A neighborhood in Mesquite, Nevada lit up blue last Monday to show their support for law enforcement.

The Mesquite Police Department posted the photo to Facebook and said they are grateful for the “amazing support.”

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” the post said.

The post has been shared over 5,000 times.

All of the community members in the neighborhood changed out their front porch lights to blue lights in support.

“This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community,” the post said. “We are grateful for such amazing support.”