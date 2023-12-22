Oil City, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Oil City neighborhood is reeling Friday night after the body of a two-year-old boy was found in his home.

The toddler’s body was found Wednesday hidden in the basement of the home on North Street. Friday evening, the boyfriend of the child’s mother is behind bars in Venango County Jail in connection with his death.

A horrific discovery in the basement of this house at 610 North Street in Oil City Wednesday. The dead body of a two-year-old boy who lived there was found by police hidden in a canvas bag from an air mattress under a makeshift table.

24-year-old Trevaughn Stribling-Jackson who lived in the house with the child’s mother has been charged with criminal homicide. Neighbors are shaken by the news.

Trevaughn Stribling-Jackson, 24

“We have children in our house so the fact that this is so close to our home. I don’t, I don’t understand. As a father, I have no words,” said Derek Clark, neighbor.

Shockingly, when some neighbors heard the news, they weren’t surprised. They say this house has been a drug den for years, and there was something just not right with the accused.

“He was off, very, very off,” said Doug Homer, delivery man.

“The traffic and the drugs have constantly been at that house,” said one neighbor.

“She’s always had different transient guys there. People living in and out of there all the time so they’ve never been treated like neighbors because they never speak to anybody or what have you,” said Sadat Vay, neighbor.

According to the police report, the victim was left in Stribling-Jackson’s care Monday when his mother went to work. She returned to find him missing and told police she was concerned because she said her boyfriend had harmed the child before.

The police report revealed the toddler’s body had injuries to the head and face and a suspected burn on the inner groin. A member of Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse who also delivers packages in the neighborhood said people need to take action when they suspect a child is in danger.

“If you see something say something. There’s no other way of saying it. If you see something say something,” Homer went on to say.

Stribling-Jackson also faces charges of aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse.