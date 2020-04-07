Neighborhood collecting food to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO. N.C. -- Many local families are having trouble getting food and supplies, which is why the Hamilton Forest community in Greensboro is helping those in need.

Friends to Neighbors Association placed a box out at a popular intersection in their neighborhood, so they can collect things like canned goods, packaged fruit, boxed foods and other non perishable items for the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

For the last week, the Friends to Neighbors Association made it their mission to collect as much as they can for the ministry.

"This neighborhood is really good about pulling together," Wanda Baker said. "It's one thing to already have experienced a lot of poverty, but it's another thing to experience a pandemic also."

Myron Wilkins, the executive director, said it's been a challenge to keep a full supply of food at the ministry, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are running short on certain types of foods because the grocery stores are running short on some foods," Wilkins said.

This organization has to stay prepared because they operate around the clock.

"We're continuing to provide services of shelter, emergency assistance, of food assistance, of meals," Wilkins said.

They're working just to make sure people in Greensboro who need the help have it, even more so during such a huge health crisis.

This is why Greensboro Urban Ministry officials said they're grateful for people like those in the Hamilton Forest community who are stepping at a time like this.

"It is definitely a challenging time for everyone on so many levels financially," said Anna Wilkins, a resident.

"We certainly have all felt the impact of it all," said Carolyn Phillips, a resident.

Westover Church on Muirs Chapel Road is also collecting donations.

People in Hamilton Forest challenge you to put up a donation box in your neighborhood to help people who aren't able to help themselves at this time.