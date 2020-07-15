Neighbor arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman on Cool Springs Road in Winston-Salem

Hermon Lowell Aycoth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 87-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:08 a.m., police responded to a shooting at 217 Cool Springs Road Southeast.

At the scene, officers found Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Essick’s neighbor Hermon Lowell Aycoth, 87, of Winston-Salem, shot her. He reportedly stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested without incident. Aycoth has been charged with murder.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and canvassing the area to gather information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.