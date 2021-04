Christina is missing from 5300 N Ocean Blvd, Dunes Village, in Myrtle Beach and was last seen on the beach around noon on Wednesday. (Photo: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Christina is missing from 5300 N Ocean Blvd, Dunes Village, in Myrtle Beach and was last seen on the beach around noon on Wednesday.

Christina was wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater, police said.

The police department posted on Thursday: “MBPD needs your help to locate a missing girl!”

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382.