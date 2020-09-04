Nearly 3/4 of Americans who responded to survey say they didn’t take a summer vacation this year

It appears that summer vacations weren’t all the rage this year.

With safety concerns and economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 3/4 of Americans didn’t travel.

That’s according to a survey from personal finance website ValuePenguin that says 72% of those surveyed said they didn’t take a summer vacation this year.

Those who did go on vacation mostly chose to hit the road instead of the sky.

There were also less stay-cations than normal this year.

44% of those surveyed didn’t use any of their paid time off over the summer.

When asked why, they said they were concerned about furloughs or layoffs.

Some also felt guilty asking for time off since they’re working from home.