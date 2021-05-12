Nearly 1 in 4 North Carolina gas stations are out of gas; More than 70% out of gas in Charlotte, Raleigh

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Panic buying amid the Colonial Pipeline shut down is leaving gas stations dried up.

According to Gas Buddy, 24.8% of North Carolina gas stations are out of gas.

That number is even higher in certain metro areas.

Gus Buddy reports that 71% of Charlotte stations and 72% of Raleigh station are out.

BREAKING: 72% of gas stations in metro Raleigh are without gasoline. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

As these numbers rise, the United States average for gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time in nearly seven years. The last time the price was this high was Oct. 30, 2014.

High costs don’t appear to be curbing demand, however. On Tuesday, U.S. gasoline demand was up 14.4% from last Tuesday.