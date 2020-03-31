NCWorks launches texting service to connect people with employers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NCWorks Careers Centers in Greensboro and High Point launched a texting service Tuesday to help connect people with employers looking to hire.

“Not surprisingly, every type of occupation, every type of business, industry has been affected by this pandemic,” said Chris Rivera, Guilford County Workforce Development Board interim director. “We naturally have seen a sharp septic of hospitality workers, retail workers, some construction and things like that, but it’s across the gambit.”

Rivera said the service allows staff at the centers to connect with people quickly while their offices remain closed.

While closures have forced people from their jobs, he said there are a number of local businesses and agencies hiring.

“We’ve been able to identify some 1,250+ positions that say 'you know, we’re hiring right now.' Aside from your big-box retailers or Dollar Generals or Walmarts, we’ve seen a huge uptick in labor positions, and we have some 400+ of those,” Rivera said.

Gail Guenther came to the career center Tuesday looking for help with applying for unemployment. She explained that her temporary job let her go on March 16.

She hasn’t been able to successfully file for unemployment, telling FOX8 that her calls haven’t been answered.

“This is the first thing that we’ve had any answers anywhere,“ Guenther said.

She said she hoped to find a permanent position soon.

“Anything customer service related. I’m a people person. Problem-solving right now that would be wonderful for me because there’s a lot of problems out there,” Guenther said.

Rivera encouraged people who are furloughed or who hope to return to apply for employment in the meantime.

“We don’t know what this is going to look like post-pandemic,” Rivera said. “There are businesses that are hiring right now. If you anticipate that you are going to go back to work there are lots of temporary positions available. Some income is better than no income, and you don’t want to find yourself in a position that after 12 weeks you’re asking yourself 'what next.'“

Businesses that have immediate hiring needs may text “HIRE” to (336) 297-9444.

Job Seekers who are looking for employment opportunities may text “JOBS” to 336-882-4141.

For information regarding unemployment insurance benefits, text “UI” to 336-882-4141.



To find out more about posting jobs or available opportunities, you can visit the NC Works website.