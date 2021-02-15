NCGOP votes unanimously to censure Sen. Burr over impeachment vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina GOP voted unanimously Monday night to censure Sen. Richard Burr after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing over the weekend.

“The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution,” a statement from the NCGOP said.

“Now that the Senate has voted to acquit President Trump, we hope that Democrats will set aside their divisive partisan agenda and focus on the American priorities of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, safely reopening schools and restarting the economy.”

Burr was among seven Republicans who voted along with Democrats to convict Trump. That 57-43 vote did not meet the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

“It’s not going to affect his political future. But, I think it’s a statement of the Republican Party if the censure passes that they don’t want any kind of pushback on former President Trump,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan. “Going forward, that’s the kind of party they want to be, is the party of Trump.”

Burr previously has said he’s not running for re-election in 2022. Former Rep. Mark Walker (R) has announced he’s running for Burr’s seat.

Following the vote, Burr issued a statement, “As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

Burr’s Republican colleague Sen. Thom Tillis voted not guilty.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News over the weekend he believes Burr’s decision best positions Lara Trump to be the Republican nominee for his seat next year.